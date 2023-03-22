Bheki Cele refuses to divulge addresses of alleged Cape Town drug houses

Cape Town - SAPS has refused to divulge the physical addresses of more than 100 alleged drug houses identified in the City of Cape Town. The alleged drug houses have been identified in wards 2, 25, 26, 28, 42 and 40.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele, when he was responding to written parliamentary questions from DA MP Alexandra Abrahams. Abrahams had enquired about the number of alleged drug houses in the wards and the physical addresses of the houses. She also wanted to know whether these houses were privately or publicly owned, what efforts the SAPS has made to combat drug sales, and what the plans were to shut them down permanently.

In his written response, Cele said a total number of 103 alleged drug houses have been identified by the police in the six wards of the City of Cape Town. He would not be drawn into providing information about the physical addresses of the houses. “This information cannot be provided as it could constitute a violation of the Protection of Personal Information Act. The release thereof into the public domain could result in civil litigation or the owner/resident being targeted by vigilante groups.”

Cele said out of the 103 alleged drug houses, 93 properties were privately owned. Ten others were properties that were publicly owned. He also said joint intelligence-led operations were conducted. “Detailed information that is made public with regard to SAPS’ operational deployment of human and material resources, or with respect to any area of operations strategy and tactics, may pose a threat to the safety and security of SAPS personnel, and further details, therefore, cannot be provided.”