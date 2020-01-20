Mathea Eichel, in response to a petition initiated by a person using the name Dalene West, said: “It’s a history with our experience in Fish Hoek.
"It’s not just now, it’s been coming on a long time. Where racism is concerned, they warned me five years ago that ‘we want you out of here’.”
The petition claims that the Galley Restaurant at the Fish Hoek beachfront offers “an appalling service” and holds a monopoly precluding competitors and other businesses from offering healthy competition.
“Fish Hoek residents are fed up and aim to take action one way or another, to bring change. We, as the people of Fish Hoek, want better options available on this, our shared, communal space. If you cannot add value to a place then GO,” the petition reads.