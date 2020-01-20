Bid to close Fish Hoek eatery all about racism, says restaurateur









A petition claims the Galley Restaurant at the Fish Hoek beachfront offers “an appalling service” and holds a monopoly precluding competitors and other businesses from offering healthy competition. Picture: Facebook Cape Town – A Fish Hoek restaurateur has accused the signatories of a petition for the closure of her establishment of racism. Mathea Eichel, in response to a petition initiated by a person using the name Dalene West, said: “It’s a history with our experience in Fish Hoek. "It’s not just now, it’s been coming on a long time. Where racism is concerned, they warned me five years ago that ‘we want you out of here’.” The petition claims that the Galley Restaurant at the Fish Hoek beachfront offers “an appalling service” and holds a monopoly precluding competitors and other businesses from offering healthy competition. “Fish Hoek residents are fed up and aim to take action one way or another, to bring change. We, as the people of Fish Hoek, want better options available on this, our shared, communal space. If you cannot add value to a place then GO,” the petition reads.

Eichel said her restaurant serves an average of 1 000 people for breakfast.

Claiming to operate a full restaurant, she said nobody would come to her venue if it had bad service.

“I’m almost four years on a month-to-month basis with the city council. We are (operating) here since 1987. It’s the first time that they have drawn up a petition here to get me out.”

The EFF has reacted in support of Eichel.

“This incident is a microcosm of a much bigger ‘iceberg’ in a province where the majority of our people are being subjected on a daily basis to all forms of racism.

"It therefore, does not come as a surprise to us that there are indeed racist Fish Hoek residents who do not want to see African and coloured people flourishing,” it said.

Cape Times