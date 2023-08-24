Bid to defraud RAF with false claim ends up with stiff fine, warning

Mzwandile Patrick Msutwana had set his sights on claiming R2.2 million from Road Accident Fund (RAF) for an “accident” that turned out to have happened in his living room when he fell and broke his leg from being drunk. He was slapped with a fraud conviction by Gqeberha New Law Court on Wednesday and given a R100 000 fine or five years’ direct imprisonment, of which R50 000 was suspended for three years. Arrangements were made for him to pay R3 000 on the day of sentencing and thereafter R1 000 in monthly instalments.

The 56-year-old Msutwana was arrested on April 25 before appearing in the Gqeberha Magistrate’s Court, where he was released on warning. Msutwana through his lawyers had lodged a claim of more than R2.2 million with the RAF, claiming that he was involved in a hit-and-run incident by an unknown vehicle in Madikane Street New Brighton in Gqeberha on February 26, 2021. Hawks spokesperson Yolisa Mgolodela said the Forensic Investigation Division of the RAF picked up the red flags from the claim, and the matter was referred to the Gqeberha-based Serious Corruption Investigation of the Hawks in December 2022 for an extensive probe.