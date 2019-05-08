An alarming number of indigenous trees are being stripped of their bark, which could eventually destroy thousands of plants in Cape Town’s public open spaces.

The Recreation and Parks Department has gone in search of possible solutions after an increase in illegal bark-stripping has posed a serious threat to Cape Town’s trees. Reports indicated that bark and roots were mainly being collected for medicinal or cultural reasons.

When the bark is stripped from the entire circumference of a tree, also referred to as ring-barking, trees die a slow death because of the interruption of their nutritional transport systems, the City said.

If only partially stripped, it damages the tree to such an extent that it inhibits the growth pattern and weakens the tree, making it more susceptible to stressors such as drought and disease.

“The City cannot condone the damage done to trees through the illegal harvesting of bark for medicinal or cultural purpose.

“We have a responsibility to protect our fauna and flora and to this end, the City’s Recreation and Parks Department will work tirelessly to avoid the destruction of trees.

“However, we need communities to assist us by spreading the word to heighten awareness and to report any bark-stripping incidents they come across,” said community services and health mayoral committee member Zahid Badroodien.

Affected are mainly camphor trees (cinnamomum camphora) and fever trees (vachellia xanthophloea).

Badroodien said fever trees had smooth, slightly flaky, greenish-yellow bark coated in a yellow, powdery substance and played an important role in the ecosystem as they were home to various indigenous bird species.

“The department consulted fruit-farming agriculturists who recommended that possible remedial measures could be to paint the bark of these trees with PVA paint.

‘‘This should render the bark unattractive for harvesting.

‘‘The mixture does not pose any risk to the tree and it is not toxic to humans.

‘‘The paint colour will be light brown. Warning signs which state that bark-stripping is prohibited will also be erected in the affected areas.”

Badroodien emphasised that bark-stripping was strictly prohibited and said the battle would be won against the practice with the help of members of the public.

“Apart from the ecological benefits of trees, they also create a pleasing environment in our parks and green public open spaces.

‘‘They increase our quality of life by creating a green interface between the natural and built environment,” he said.

Members of the public are requested to report sightings of bark-stripped trees or bark-stripping in process to the City’s Law Enforcement Department by calling 0214807700 or to send an email to [email protected] capetown.gov.za.

