“It is not so much the research we have an issue with, but that they are using styrofoam that will break up," says Beauty Without Cruelty. Photo: www.petitionsite.org

Cape Town – Animal rights organisation Beauty Without Cruelty is hoping to put a stop to an experiment that would see blocks of polystyrene released into Table Bay and False Bay. The blocks are expected to be released as part of a planned experiment by the director of the FitzPatrick Institute of African Ornithology at UCT, Professor Peter Ryan.

A petition was started by Beauty Without Cruelty chairperson Toni Brockhoven.

“It is not so much the research we have an issue with, but that they are using styrofoam that will break up. You will not get a true reflection of it, and also, what difference will it make?

"Does it matter if 60% comes to land and the other 40% goes to a plastic heap somewhere in the ocean?” Brockhoven said.

Ryan said the experiment was part of a series of experiments aimed at quantifying the proportion of litter from urban catchment areas that washed up on beaches.

“This will entail releasing labelled pieces of plastic and then searching for them along nearby beaches. The study will contrast the movement of plastics with different densities, which we expect to show different dispersal patterns. We ask members of the public to look for these items and to report any they find.”

Ryan said the blocks were designed to have minimal impact on the environment, and to pose no entanglement risk.

“Importantly, the experiment will be conducted in a series of trials, with the decision to move forward depending on the proportion of items recovered in the initial trials.

"There will be daily checks of surrounding beaches, during which other newly stranded litter will be collected, thus making the experiment a net benefit to the environment, even if some cards are not recovered.”

The white plastic blocks measure 12x8cm and are made in two varieties: one hard plastic sheet with stickers bearing unique item numbers and information on how to report them, and polystyrene blocks measuring 30mm, labelled with a unique code.

Anyone finding a card should record the code number of each item, together with the location and date where it was found.

WhatsApp or SMS these details to 073 2468 169 or email littert[email protected]

Cape Times