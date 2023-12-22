Bid to halt V&A New Year fireworks gathers momentum with animal welfare groups expressing concerns

The V&A Waterfront is appealing a City decision that could prevent the popular destination from ushering in the New Year with a fireworks display. Animal welfare organisations have been voicing their concern about the negative impact of fireworks on the welfare of animals in the area, including seabird species and the protected Cape Fur seals.

V&A Waterfront spokesperson Donald Kau said they had received all necessary permits from the City and police. “The City has subsequently withdrawn the Noise Exemption permit, without which the V&A Waterfront cannot proceed with the fireworks. We are currently in correspondence with the City to understand this withdrawal. We can also confirm that we have received a letter from attorneys representing the Animal Welfare Society. We cannot comment on the Animal Welfare Society’s rights to approach the high court,” said Kau. According to the City, as the result of a number of objections, a noise exemption for the fireworks display had been refused and the V&A Waterfront informed of its right of appeal.

The event is only allowed to have entertainment and amplified music at this stage. “The City’s Event Permit Office has issued an event permit to the V&A Waterfront for the event on New Year’s Eve. Please note that the event permit issued is for the events leading up to midnight, ie the outdoor entertainment and noise associated with that event. “The permit issued does not include a fireworks display. Permission to discharge fireworks is sought through the SAPS as stipulated in the National Explosives Act.

“If such an application is approved by SAPS, the event organiser then has to make contact with the Fire and Rescue Service’s Fire Life Safety Section in the area where they plan to hold the display so that a site inspection can be carried out to determine whether the site is safe for a fireworks display. They also have to apply for a noise exemption under the Western Cape Noise Control Regulations,” the City said. Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham said they were awaiting the appeal outcome. “If the permit is reinstated, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA will go ahead with our plans to bring an urgent court appeal to interdict the fireworks display from taking place.

“It is unfortunate that it has come to this and that all our calls for the V&A to make a responsible choice for the environment and a compassionate choice for animals have not been heard. They’ve been presented with information relating to the very real impact the fireworks will have on the animals, including protected and threatened species that call the Waterfront home. We equally maintain that the V&A uses their resident wild species as a drawcard when this serves them and disregards them when it doesn’t,” said Abraham. A petition opposing the fireworks started by Beauty Without Cruelty has garnered more than 1 500 signatures.