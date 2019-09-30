Bid to save Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre animals









This one of the hundreds of animals that the Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre is trying to find a home for. Photo: Supplied Cape Town – The Uitsig Animal Rescue Centre (ARC) is working around the clock to ensure more than 200 animals find safe homes, as the farm the centre operates from is under liquidation. The facility, near Melkbosstrand, is home to abused and neglected dogs, cats and a number of farm animals, but their future is uncertain, after the farm was placed under curatorship last year following allegations of mismanagement. The land is due to be auctioned on October 9. High Court-appointed facilitator and animal lover Ryno Engelbrecht aims to sort out the challenges faced by the shelter and convene an annual general meeting for new committee members. Engelbrecht said the biggest challenge was that the shelter’ s monthly overheads amounted to more than R90 000, while the facility only secured R50 000 in donations every month. Engelbrecht said the facility employed 14 staff members. In a statement, the Uitsig ARC said: “Sadly the farm was brought under liquidation and even though there were desperate attempts to stop the liquidation, various parties could not. The new management committee’s hands have been totally tied.

“If it’s sold on auction, we could have as little as three months to re-home and share the balance between other welfares.

"All we can do is try to adopt out as many animals as we can, as quickly as possible. We continue to urge the public to assist and fight for the animals.”

The shelter is hosting fund-raising and adoption events, while nearby communities and organisations, including the Oscars Arc WOOF Project, have assisted with the adoption of dogs, Asara Wine Estate and Hotel have taken the chickens, and Hill’s Pet Nutrition have donated food.

“We urge the public to continue assisting us by adopting the animals, and not to withdraw their donations as they pay the wages of the people who care for the animals,” Engelbrecht said.

For more information, email [email protected] or WhatsApp 082 577 4888.

Donations can be made via: bank: ABSA; account: 9352951512; branch: 632005.