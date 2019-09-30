The facility, near Melkbosstrand, is home to abused and neglected dogs, cats and a number of farm animals, but their future is uncertain, after the farm was placed under curatorship last year following allegations of mismanagement. The land is due to be auctioned on October 9.
High Court-appointed facilitator and animal lover Ryno Engelbrecht aims to sort out the challenges faced by the shelter and convene an annual general meeting for new committee members.
Engelbrecht said the biggest challenge was that the shelter’ s monthly overheads amounted to more than R90 000, while the facility only secured R50 000 in donations every month. Engelbrecht said the facility employed 14 staff members.
In a statement, the Uitsig ARC said: “Sadly the farm was brought under liquidation and even though there were desperate attempts to stop the liquidation, various parties could not. The new management committee’s hands have been totally tied.