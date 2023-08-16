Big fuel price hike looms

The Automobile Association (AA) says consumers can expect steep increases to all grades of fuel when prices are adjusted for September. Commenting on unaudited mid-month fuel data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the Automobile Association (AA) said the expected price increases to petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin would undoubtedly exert pressure on already struggling motorists and consumers.

According to the CEF’s data, petrol is facing increases of R1.41 per litre (for ULP93) and R1.45 per litre (for ULP95), while diesel could climb by as much as R2.60 per litre and illuminating paraffin by R2.55 per litre. “If realised these increases will mark the highest prices since December last year,” the AA said. For ULP95 users in Gauteng, the increases will result in a price point of around R24.28 per litre for fuel, and it will cost about R1 335 to fill a 55-litre car. Filling the same car at the coast will cost around R1 311.

“These surges in prices will pile pressure on all diesel users, but particularly large users in the agricultural, retail, manufacturing, and retail sectors. Consumers should brace for increases at the till as costs are recovered through higher prices,” the AA warned. The official announcement of the adjusted fuel price for September by the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) is expected on September 4 ahead of the adjustment at midnight on September 6. “We must also note that this is mid-month data, and the prices may vary before the official adjustments, but the current outlook is certainly pointing to significant increases at that time,” the AA said.