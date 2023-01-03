Big upswing in boozing on beaches

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement Liquor Enforcement Unit has expressed concern that the amount of alcohol confiscated on beaches during the festive season had increased by “quite a stretch” when compared to 2019 statistics. City safety and security Mayco member JP Smith said the unit took receipt of 14 088 bottles of confiscated alcohol, amounting to 7 043 litres between October 18 and December 18.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Sadly, these statistics trump the 2019 figures by quite a stretch – back then we were on just over 4 000 litres, and half the number of bottles confiscated thus far this year. “We remind the public yet again that alcohol is prohibited in public open spaces, including all of the City’s beaches. “Anyone caught flouting the rules will be fined and their alcohol will be confiscated.

“Alcohol confiscations are a big talking point each year, and while many make light of it, it is actually an indictment on our society and its dysfunctional relationship with alcohol.” Heide Goodman of the Muizenberg Lakeside Residents Association said law enforcement has been “overwhelmed” over the past few days on beaches. “On New Year’s Day it was not so bad, probably due to liquor stores not having extended hours permits.

Story continues below Advertisement

“But (yesterday), it was bad again. It was chaotic from early morning. Long queues and bottles being opened as they leave the store,” said Goodman. This while KC Gericke of the AfriForum Strand Patrol said they had a “hectic couple of days on Strand Beach”. This as a section of Strand Beach along the False Bay coastline, as well as Small Bay in Blaauwberg, were temporarily closed by the City to the public from January 1 until further notice.

Story continues below Advertisement