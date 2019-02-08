The SA Mass Sterilisation Trust treated Biggy, a dog which had suffered multiple stab wounds, in Khayelitsha. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Humans can learn a lot from Biggy, a dog that was stabbed multiple times in Khayelitsha, but still managed to smile. These were the words of Tamsin Nel, founder and director of the SA Mass Sterilisation Trust (SA Mast), after the organisation treated Biggy for multiple stab wounds.

“Our initial investigation into the matter reveals that in the quiet hours of the morning a stranger stabbed Biggy. But we don’t think it’s just a random act of horror and mutilation.

“We think there was a purpose - to disable the dog first and then return to the property later to rob the house without the alarm being raised or running the risk of being attacked by the dog.

“He (Biggy) is quite phenomenal despite the horror he endured. He is living in the moment and allowing us to shower him with love and care.”

Nel said the incident had been reported to the inspectorate and they would send their report to help with their investigation.

She said they were concerned about the number of recent stabbings. “It’s not isolated. We are seeing more and more stabbings and suspect there is a motive; that it’s not just senseless acts of violence.

“What we are hearing from the people living in Khayelitsha is if a house that is earmarked to be robbed, if there is a dog that is an obstacle, the motive is to neutralise any impediment to the robbery.”

On Tuesday, a German Shepherd that was stabbed in the head by a passer-by was treated at the Animal Welfare Society of SA.

Nel said the public needed to be made aware of the incidents so that they could be on alert.

“We hear things like ‘Why do these people have dogs in the first place?’, and that is such an uninformed, biased opinion.

"Many of us take for granted that we have security, but for many people living in disadvantaged areas their dogs are their first and only line of defence.”

She said the incident could teach a lot of people forgiveness and compassion. “Had this happened to a human, chances are they would still be cocooned in rage and concerns, whereas Biggy is just happy to be alive.”

Nel said they had seen Biggy before when he was brought in for sterilisation, and he was now recovering well after receiving stitches.

They were grateful for the donations they had received to help assist Biggy and other pets sent to them.

To donate or find out more about the organisation, email: [email protected] or visit their website at www.samast.co.za

Cape Times