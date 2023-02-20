Bill mooted for transparency on changes in ministerial handbook

Cape Town - If the DA could have its way, there should be transparency and oversight when President Cyril Ramaphosa makes a decision about allowances, benefits or tools of trade for the ministers and their deputies. The opposition party wants Ramaphosa to inform the National Assembly when making any changes to the ministerial handbook.

This emerged after the national legislature published a notice inviting members of the public to make written comments on a draft bill proposed by DA MP Leon Schreiber to amend the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act. Schreiber said there was no requirement for the National Assembly or Ramaphosa to consider relevant factors such as prevailing economic conditions in the country or the comparative costs of different tools of trade. “In contrast to other remuneration decisions, there is no legal requirement for the President to report changes to the guide to the National Assembly, nor is there any requirement to regularly review these allowances and benefits,” he said.

Last October, Ramaphosa made an about–turn on then newly approved amendments to the ministerial handbook, saying the free perks and benefits for the cabinet minister will be up for review. The U-turn on the amendments came in the wake of public outrage after it emerged that amendments were away from public scrutiny. It was reported at the time that ministers and their deputy ministers did not pay for water and electricity.

It was also reported that the ministerial handbook increased the number of personal staff serving the cabinet members to 15 people, up from 11 when the handbook was last changed in 2019. The move had prompted the DA to lodge a complaint with the Office of the Public Protector amid growing outrage from parties and civil society groups. In his notice, Schreiber said despite Ramaphosa bowing to public pressure over the latest amendments to the ministerial handbook, systemic problems remained.

“Principal among these is a lack of controls and transparency,” he said. Schreiber also said Ramaphosa had in a written reply to a parliamentary question confirmed that the adoption of the ministerial handbook was not done in terms of any legislative provision, but was the result of a cabinet decision. “This lack of legal controls or oversight stands in contrast to the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Act, 1998 (Act No. 20 of 1998), which does enable control and transparency in respect of the salary, allowances and benefits of President, as these are determined by resolution of that House, but not in respect of the Deputy President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers.”

Schreiber said he would introduce the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers Amendment Bill to remedy the lack of controls and transparency in the provision of tools of trade, allowances and benefits for the cabinet ministers. He said the bill would provide for transparency and oversight where the president made a decision about allowances, benefits, or tools of trade for the Deputy President, Ministers and Deputy Ministers. It will also provide for a review of all allowances, tools of trade and benefits of Ramaphosa, his deputy and ministers and their deputies.