Bishop Lavis matriculant to appear for triple family murder

Cape Town - An 18-year-old matriculant is expected to appear at the Bishop Lavis Magistrate’s Court over the murder of his mother, aunt and 13-year-old brother. Police confirmed three people were killed in Nooitgedacht Bishop Lavis on Wednesday.

All victims sustained fatal head injuries. The 18-year-old was found at the murder scene and arrested. A resident who spoke to the Cape Times said the entire community was still reeling from the incident. “We have gang violence here, and we are used to people being killed, but we have never seen anything like this.

We are shocked because he is such a quiet, shy and ordinary young man. Everyone is confused what happened and what made him do this gruesome thing,” she said. The resident alleged that the 18-year-old had alerted neighbours to the dead bodies. “This happened at their home. He alerted neighbours at about 5am. It’s (the victims are) his mom, aunt and brother.

“Him and his mother were very close. She was a Christian and took him everywhere she went,” she said. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said an investigation was under way. “Saps have initiated an investigation into the circumstances of a mass murder after three people were killed in Nooitgedacht Bishop Lavis Wednesday morning at around 5.45am.

The motive for the attack on the two females aged 46 and 54 and a 13-year-old boy in Marlin Street is yet to be determined. “According to reports, all three victims sustained fatal head injuries. “Detectives arrested an 18-year-old male who is related to the victims, and who was found at the scene. Once charged, the suspect is expected to make his first court appearance in Bishop Lavis on three charges of murder,“ said Traut.

Ward councillor Theresa Thompson said the community was outraged and wanted justice for the family. “It is always sad when community members are murdered and even more disappointing and sad when it is believed that a family member is involved. Justifiably the community is shocked and outraged by this most heinous crime and want the perpetrators to be brought to book so that there can be justice for the family,” said Thompson. Bishop Lavis deputy chairperson, Amanda Davids, said their focus now was on bringing the community together.

“We are shocked at the brutality of this crime. We went to meet the family on Thursday. “The CPF are now focused on bringing the community together to mourn as a community. We know that an 18-year-old family member was taken in for questioning,” she said. Community activist Lishel Maart said they were still trying to process what had happened.