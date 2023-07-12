Bishop Lavis neighbourhood watch produces play to raise funds for safety gear

The Berge 2 Bishop Lavis Neighbourhood Watch will be putting on a show to help raise funds that will buy uniforms for its members. “Elke huis het ’n Gedruis” is a musical produced by the Cape Flats Cre8tiv Drama and will be staged on Saturday, July 15 at the Bishop Lavis High School hall.

Neighbourhood watch chairperson Amanda Davids said their members were volunteers and funding was limited. “We need tracksuits, beanies for the cold and we also need the pop-up banner because when we go to Imbizo and try to get other young people on board (without a pop-up banner) they don't know who is speaking, so that is the main thing we need right now,” said Davids. “We are raising funds because neighbourhood watchers are volunteers and there is no funding, so we are doing the event to be able to buy tracksuits so that everyone can look uniformed when we patrol.”

Davids said the play was set to mimic the “real life” of Bishop Lavis. “The play is about what has become a norm in our community. “There is always a drug addict from every house and what a family goes through when there is a drug addict in the house.

“We want the community to come together and just laugh a bit because there are so many problems and everybody is just concentrating on their problems. “The aim is to laugh and find solutions together. “It is our first time we raised funds like this. Most of the time when we patrol, we need flash lights and tracksuits because it's cold and we are mostly out at night or early in the morning, so we just realised we have to raise funds somehow to get the stuff that we need,” she said.

The “Elke Huis het ’n Gedruis” flyer. Davids said Bishop Lavis ward councillor Charles Esau had helped the neighbourhood watch by getting the members jackets and boots. “The councillor assisted us with jackets and boots and he said he will look for torches for us if he can get them. “Unfortunately their budget is very small so we need to work with what we have because they will not be able to assist with other clothing.

“Our neighbourhood watch, the Berge 2 Bishop Lavis, is very different from the rest because it is mostly young people that are part of the neighbourhood watch. “We have one or two people that are over 30, the rest are under 30. “They are young people that want to make a change in the community and they are putting in the hours and are trying their best to better the community,” said Davids.