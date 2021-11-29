Bitou municipal boss resigns over ’irregular instructions’

CAPE TOWN - Bitou Municipality manager Lonwabo Ngoqo has cited “irregular instructions” from the newly-elected political leadership as the reasons behind his resignation. Ngoqo, who tendered his resignation last week, said he was instructed to execute payment of service providers and employment of personnel, among others, in his resignation letter, despite having advised newly-elected DA mayor Dave Swart that these instructions were “irregular”.

Swart on Sunday dismissed Ngoqo’s claims and confirmed receiving the resignation letter. Ngoqo added that he was further concerned that his failure to act may be construed by Swart and those he worked with as insubordination. “What is clear to me is that in the view of the new political leadership at the municipality there may be a need for a new head of administration who will have to come ... and ... implement the agenda as you determine.

“Frankly, I do not want to be a stumbling block in that regard and do not want you to try extraordinary means to get rid of me at unnecessary costs to the municipality and ratepayers. “I therefore wish to resign as the municipal manager and this constitutes my notice to do so as per my contract of employment, which requires a month’s notice,” the letter reads. Ngoqo added that he will be utilising the remaining month as part of his leave and will not be coming to the municipal office unless required to do so.

The municipality said an acting municipal manager has been appointed and will assume office today. He refuted claims made by Ngoqo on his resignation letter. “I don’t know what he regards as irregular; there are certain reports that I asked him and there were payments that I asked for him not to make anymore. I don’t regard any of that as being irregular.

“Anyway, I can’t force him or anyone to do anything they feel is illegal. In any instruction that’s issued out, if he feels it is illegal then he shouldn’t do (it). If he didn’t do it there is nothing I could have done to him because I can’t force him to do anything that is illegal,” he said. Swart added they were now focused on serving the community and increasing service delivery in all areas in the municipality. The municipality’s former ANC deputy mayor and now chief whip of the opposition, Sandiso Gcabayi, said Ngoqo’s resignation came as a shock.