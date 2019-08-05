File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Questions have been raised over a report prepared for the Anglican Diocese of Cape Town following the exhumation of human remains at the church’s Black River Cemetery in Klipfontein Road. The Black River Interest Group, comprising residents of Garlandale, the Black River community and family of the deceased, believe the exhumation process was botched.

The group has claimed that the process would disturb the final resting places of some of the Cape’s first indigenous people.

Cape Archaeological Survey archaeologist Mary Patrick was commissioned by the diocese to lead the exhumation and compile the report. It was recently given to the SA Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra).

“Their report said they recovered 1 342 so there are about over 1 000 human remains unaccounted for.

“There is also a lack of detail in the report on each exhumation. This was to be expected by how they botched the exhumations, as we witnessed how remains were falling from the tractors as they scooped up the sand,” the interest group said in a statement.

The group said that in November 2017 they applied for an interdict at the Western Cape High Court to stop the exhumation, but the case was thrown out due to the project manager claiming they were 90% done with the removal of the bodies.

They said the Cultural, Religious and Linguistic (CRL) Commission had undertaken to investigate the group’s complaints.

Reverend Keith de Vos of the Table Bay diocese said: “The church was granted a permit by Sahra. After extensive public consultation, we abided with the terms of the permit issued by Sahra. We have also agreed with Sahra to a meeting with them.”

The report detailed nine months of fieldwork associated with the planned exhumation, and re-interment of 1617 historic graves from the Anglican Diocese-owned burial ground.

The church’s records included a complete burial register with the names of the dead, showing that the cemetery was used as a burial ground from at least 1867, with the last burial taking place in 1951.

“The cemetery orientation and the body position of the exhumed are all associated with Christian burial practices. There is no evidence of burials representing Islamic or Khoisan people as suggested by the community interest groups,” the report found.

While 1617 graves were identified and exhumed, only 1342 yielded human remains, according to the report.

Attempts to reach Patrick for comment were unsuccessful.

CRL spokesperson Mpiyakhe Mkholo said they did receive a complaint about the Black River Cemetery.

Mkholo would only say the matter was among current projects the commission was addressing.

Sahra did not respond to queries by deadline.

