Black Stellenbosch University students fearful

Cape Town - University (SU) students living in residences say they are prevented from reporting issues of discrimination due to the fear of being treated differently in their living environments. This is according to evidence from staff members and student leaders contained in the Khampepe report.

The report by retired Constitutional Court Justice Sisi Khampepe was released this week following a request by the leadership of the university to probe alleged racism at the institution in May. A large part of the report found that black students and staff at the institution still felt unwelcomed and excluded. An SU employee who spoke to the Cape Times on the basis of anonymity said some residences had made strides in transformation, but others have fallen behind.

“Overall and definitely a combination of structures are to blame for this, management and students. “All I can say, there have been efforts to improve the number of white and black students in the residences, but it can’t only stop at a numbers game. “You need to drive in all the facets. Inclusivity is action not just numbers,” the employee said.

Justice Khampepe’s report read: “Another common issue that was raised by the witnesses is the fact that students do not fully understand the operations and obligations of the university; and tend to get frustrated when their needs are not met. “These witnesses are under the impression that this may contribute to why many students do not trust the system, and why the formal channels that are in place to deal with discrimination are underutilised... “Students in residences fear reporting issues that they experience, either because of a stifling code of silence that is part of the residence culture, or simply for fear of being unpopular and treated differently in their living environments.”

The DA has slated the Khampepe report, saying they would take it under court review. On Wednesday, DA constituency head in Stellenbosch, Dr Leon Schreiber, called on Het Jan Marais Fonds to defund SU if it didn’t reject the report’s recommendations. The trustees of the Het Jan Marais Fonds on Thursday said they took note of the disclosure of the report, but have not yet studied the content.

“The trustees therefore have no comment at this stage,” they said. ANC leader of the opposition, Cameron Dugmore, has called for an engagement on the recommendations. “Noting that the DA MP Schreiber called on university funders to withdraw their support given the comments in report about language and its potential to limit access to non-Afrikaans speakers.