Blade Nzimande dismisses calls to step down

Cape Town - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande on Tuesday said he would not resign just because the opposition alleged that he was not taking action against corruption in his department. During an oral session in the National Assembly, DA MP Willem Aucamp said types of corruption in TVET colleges were reports of procurement, employment irregularities and abuse of authority.

There had also been reports of theft of resources, bribery and extortion, and institutions of higher learning were destroyed by such practices, he said. “It appears higher education has been captured. It appears your blade has become blunt in the fight against corruption in your department,” he added. “You failed to cut out corruption. You failed the higher education sector as its total collapse is imminent. Will you agree to step down amid this crisis?” Aucamp said when asking a follow-up question on disciplinary action against officials.

In his reply, Nzimande said he disputed and dismissed the claim that he did not follow up disciplinary matters. “Where there are cases of corruption, fraud and so on I always make sure we actually do take action. It is not very helpful ... to just posture here in opposition fashion to say I don’t take steps,” Nzimande said. He challenged Aucamp to submit concrete evidence that he had not acted when matters were brought to his attention. “Why should I step down just because of opposition posturing in the House?” he said.

Nzimande said if Aucamp had evidence, he should bring it to his attention and show where he did not act as the minister. “I have acted and have made sure the director-general of the department is able to see where action needs to be taken that it does get taken in terms of law and procedures.” In defence of Nzimande, ANC MP Maurencia Gillion said: “The ANC still do have confidence in your leadership in this department. We don’t support this take down from the opposition.”

Nzimande said the ANC was committed to fighting corruption. “I have given instructions to my department that all disciplinary investigations for misconduct must be done within 60 days ... and disciplinary hearings must be completed within 90 days.” As for the National Skills Fund (NSF) matter, Nzimande passed this on to his deputy Buti Manamela. ANC MP Elleck Nchabeleng asked about progress in the forensic investigations into NSF finances and when the report would be tabled in Parliament.

Manamela said the forensic investigation was completed with recommendations for further criminal investigations and disciplinary action against officials. “The minister forwarded the report as received from the forensic investigators to Scopa and the department is in the process to submit it to the portfolio committee on higher education.” Scopa recently rejected his request to treat the report as confidential because implicated persons had not been engaged and the department was finalising its internal processes. Manamela said there was evidence that the report submitted to Scopa was leaked to the media.“There is no intention to hide the report or shield individuals.”