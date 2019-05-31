Blade Nzimande was sworn in as the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Science and Technology. Supplied

The reappointment of Blade Nzimande to the Higher Education and Training portfolio has been met with mixed reactions. The #FeesMustFall movement said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision made a “mockery of their struggles” towards achieving free higher education.

However, the Council on Higher Education (CHE) said it was only fair that Nzimande be given a fair chance.

Nzimande was sworn in at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Tshwane yesterday, as the Minister of Higher Education and Training, Science and Technology.

#FeesMustFall leader Bonginkosi Khanyile, who is under house arrest after being convicted for his involvement when he led protests in Durban, said: “We saw most young people met with mass brutality and when students needed him to show humility, he was out for the kill.

“He publicly mocked the students saying ‘students must fall’ and encouraged the police to use iron fists on students. He made a mockery of our plight.”

Another leading voice during the #FeesMustFall at UCT Alex Hotz said: “This is a complete failure, he won’t only be responsible for education, but also science and technology.

“This is too much for someone who showed incompetence and lack of accountability.”

Stellenbosch University SRC chairperson Carli van Wyk said: “Nzimande will have to focus on how to solve the problem of the missing middle and carefully plan beforehand on how to support universities better financially in order to allow for student access.

“We urge Nzimande to turn a new leaf and this time around to listen to students. We ask of you to listen to our concerns, fears and proposals. We want the best for our country and for other young South Africans, allow us to work together to shape our future.”

CHE chief executive Narend Baijnath said: “We have to work together to achieve the goals of higher education development.

“There are huge challenges in terms of improving quality of higher education, hence we shouldn’t be side tracked in scrabble.”

UWC rector and vice-chancellor Tyrone Pretorius said the institution has enjoyed a good and constructive working relationship with Nzimande and former minister Naledi Pandor during their respective tenures.

“We thank Dr Pandor for her hard work in the portfolio and wish her well in her new role. We also welcome the return of Dr Nzimande.”

Cape Peninsula University of Technology vice-chancellor Chris Nhlapo congratulated Nzimande: “Your wealth of experience in this portfolio leave us confident that higher education institutions can only benefit from your leadership.”

CAPE TIMES