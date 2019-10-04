Cape Town – A blame game has ensued between the City and community leaders of the informal settlements of Marikana in Philippi, Kanana in Gugulethu and Europe in Nyanga, who say their areas have become rat-infested, and stink of rubbish because their refuse has not been collected for about three months.
The City says it pulled its refuse collection services in the areas due to employment disputes, but the communities were making it difficult for services to be reinstated.
More than 100 Marikana informal settlement residents marched to the City’s Fezeka Centre in Gugulethu yesterday demanding the City explain the process for employing cleaners.
Community leader Madiekielitso Dirubo said: “The contract ended in August and when the City employed people again it only deployed a few, meaning the operations were short staffed.
"We also found out the few it had employed weren’t people from the community, while others had relocated.”