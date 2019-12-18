On Tuesday, two wildfires in the Gouritzmond area, 1.5km apart from each other, were fuelled by gale-force winds, while a fire was also reported in Hoeko.
Officials said a fourth fire raged in the Bitou region, while a fifth was reported in the Greyton Nature Reserve in the Overberg.
Working on Fire spokesperson Limakatso Khalianyane said they had deployed firefighters and aerial resources to the Hessequa fires.
“Two spotters, a bomber and a chopper are out to assist the Garden Route District Municipality in suppressing the fire.