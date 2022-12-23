Bleak season for slain e-hailing driver’s family

Cape Town - The bereaved family of e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala, who was gruesomely murdered in a mob justice attack in Parkwood earlier this year, say the festive season is especially difficult as they are still trying to cope with the loss of their loved one.

Mafalala, a driver for Bolt, is alleged to have been on the way to pick up people in the area in May when he was robbed by two assailants who then conjured a story that he was there to kidnap children. The 31-year-old was stabbed, beaten with a spade by a mob and bitten by a dog. The 11 people accused of his murder were denied bail in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court recently, and will spend Christmas behind bars.

In addition to the murder, the accused are charged with malicious damage to property and robbery with aggravating circumstances. Mafalala’s family and friends have maintained that he was a victim of racial profiling. His sister, Dunyiswa Mafalala, told the Cape Times they were trying to cope with the grief, but miss their brother dearly every day. “We are coping, but things are not the same, things will not be the same even more during Christmas time as we always spend it together as siblings. We miss him dearly.

But even though we cry, we are somewhat happy that the people that did this to him have been arrested,” she said. Community activist Bradley Ruiters said he still remembers clearly the day Mafalala was murdered. “A massive dark plume of smoke rose above a car burning on the field, surrounded by a crowd which was rapidly growing. People were running to join those already there,” he said.

“This poor Bolt driver was trying to fight off a couple of men trying to rob him, who then exclaimed to onlookers that he was a ‘child kidnapper’. Members of the Parkwood community then also began to viciously assault him, while others stripped everything of value from his Toyota Avanza car, including three of the wheels. Women, men and children stood witnessing and recording this gruesome act which just became more perverse with each second. Abongile was then set alight and burned. “The vast majority of people living here in Parkwood and the greater Grassy Park area were of course revolted by this mob murder. We simply could not believe such mindless ‘zombie-type’ violence could occur in the area,” he said.