A GANGSTER displays his weapon. Neil Baynes African News Agency (ANA)

Blikkiesdorp residents have refuted the City’s claims that they are being assisted with crime prevention in the area, saying they feel trapped and live in fear for their lives every day. “Blikkiesdorp is hell to live in,” said a community leader who asked to remain anonymous.

“Every day you are fearing for your life, and the City, who created this place, is doing nothing. We are literally begging to be moved; this is not a place we can call home. People are dying here every day, and it’s as if our lives don’t matter because no one is doing anything,” he said.

Blikkiesdorp has been on a knife edge for months. Initially the area was plagued by robberies, which led to the creation of a vigilante group known by the residents as the “Boeties”.

The group patrol the area and beat gangsters. A gangster who was beaten is alleged to be behind sporadic shootings in the area, as revenge, the source said. He added that the group was also seen to stir racial tensions.

“We can’t live like this. People are sending their children away because you don’t know what is going to happen at any time.

“The gangsters are shooting at night, and then you have the Boeties who are targeting coloured people. If you’re coloured they just accuse you of being related to a gangster, and come in your house and break it down or throw petrol bombs,” he said.

He said people were afraid to talk about the situation.

“We don’t want the gangsters back, but we also don’t want the Boeties in charge. They’re even targeting shops. They must give bread and cold drink. It is wrong.”

Meanwhile, yesterday, the City issued a statement on the work it was doing to assist the residents.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said: “Already the City has moved more staff to work overnight shifts, as that’s when the violence is prevalent. Information at hand suggests the conflict in Blikkiesdorp was sparked by a gang member ejected from the area who is trying to fight his way back in.”

Blikkiesdorp, also known as “Tin Can Town”, was established by the City in 2007 as a temporary relocation while people waited to be housed.

The police had not responded to questions by deadline.

