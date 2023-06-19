Blood service urgent appeal for donors to help save lives

Cape Town – Severe winter storms hitting the province are also affecting blood stocks which are already critically low, says the Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS), which is desperately appealing to all donors to donate blood. “The winter is having a severe impact on our bloodstocks and we are experiencing severe blood stock shortages,” said WCBS public relations manager, Marike Carli.

There is a critical shortage in the O and B blood groups, with only a two-day supply left. The A-positive blood stocks are also under severe pressure, with only a three-day supply left. WCBS aims to have a blood stock-level of five days, but the winter weather was not conducive to going outdoors. And with the continuing storms, the organisation is seeing the effects on their blood stocks. It said blood donors were suffering from colds and flu during this time of the year, and can subsequently not donate blood until their symptoms have cleared. “Thousands of patients require a life-saving blood transfusion daily in South Africa. Aside from roads accidents and other trauma-related transfusions, patients also need transfusions to correct a low platelet count, patients suffering from immuno-deficiency disorders, those undergoing chemotherapy or awaiting a bone marrow transplants, during childbirth and those undergoing heart surgeries. Blood is needed every day for patients in need,” the organisation said.

WCBS is using June as the National Blood Donor Month to raise awareness about the importance of voluntary blood donation and the critical importance of a safe, sustainable blood supply. They will also join myrun on Sunday, June 25, at their various events across the Western Cape. “We are encouraging everyone to join as we celebrate the remarkable act of saving lives through blood donation,” Carli said.