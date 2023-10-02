Bloodbath in Gugulethu as eight shot dead in just 5 days

Four more people were shot dead in Gugulethu at the weekend, bringing the number of people killed in two shootings to eight in just five days in the area. Three men and a woman were killed in a hail of bullets at about 11pm at NY5 on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said provincial serious violent crimes (SVC) detectives initiated a murder investigation. According to Traut, the identities of those killed were yet to be released. “Police reports indicate that two vehicles were parked on the side of the road in NY 5 in Gugulethu when a number of suspects were dropped a few metres from the two vehicles by another vehicle.

The suspects approached the two vehicles and started firing numerous shots at the two parked vehicles. After shooting, the suspects fled in the vehicle that had earlier dropped them. SVC detectives are working around the clock in pursuit of a number of leads and no arrests have been affected yet,” he said. The incident happened close to Fenqe Street where five men were shot on Monday. A police report detailed that when members arrived at the scene, they found five bodies in two cars, all with multiple bullet wounds.

“According to the people interviewed, the vehicles were parked adjacent to each other for more than two hours before the shooting and (the men) were drinking alcohol inside the vehicles. It is alleged that a white Toyota Quantum with no registration was carrying an unknown number of suspects who fled the scene. Pistols and assault rifles were used.” Gugulethu community police forum’s Linda Khabeni said the community was left shaken and needed urgent intervention.

“These two incidents have left the residents reeling in shock and concerned about the brutality that is transpiring on our streets. Cape Times · Probe after five gunned down in Gugulethu “We strongly condemn the shootings.

“It’s high time that police and law enforcement join hands, do their work because we are under siege from criminals. It must be all hands on deck. We need to hear safety plans and arrests being made,” said Kabeni. Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen said there was a clear pattern that had begun to emerge from these killings. “These killers are beyond heartless. It is critical that SAPS immediately attend to this. The intelligence at SAPS’ disposal should be acted on and arrests be made.

We cannot have killings of this or any other nature occurring within days of each other in any of our communities. “These killings are meticulously planned and executed. Every and all leads should be followed. Anyone with information should also make it available to all law enforcement agencies.