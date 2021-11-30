Blouberg rallies to reward 71-year-old ice cream man’s sweet service

CAPE TOWN - George Phontshe Peni, 71, from Khayelitsha, has made a living selling ice cream while capturing the hearts of Bloubergstrand residents and beachgoers for more than four decades. “Uncle George”, who is an icon in the community, is affectionately known for his kind, loving nature, warm heart, and patience. Come rain or shine, he can often be seen peddling his bike to support his family.

Demonstrating random acts of kindness, Peni is known for giving out free ice cream to children who are short of change for a treat. As Peni is getting older, business has become a bit slower and due to financial struggles, he sometimes misses an opportunity to sell his ice cream on days when he can’t afford the travelling costs to and from his home. Peni also lacks the strength to ride his bike, and rather pushes it alongside Babalwa, a family friend determined to help keep Peni’s small business and dream alive.

Having lived in Blouberg for over a decade, Michelle Nel formed a special friendship with Peni. With a suggestion from her husband, Nel decided to launch a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy with a fundraising target of R50 000, hoping to surprise George with a pension fund to support him and his family in the long term. Reaching out to neighbours, and posting on community groups, Michelle was blown away when the campaign soon reached over R23 000, with the support of 57 donors, each sharing heart-warming interactions with George over the last 43 years.

“My kids are 18 and 20 now, in their toddler years they'd run after George with great excitement and he'd always patiently wait while they made their ice cream choices. More than happy to contribute,” a kind donor wrote. “Grandson was rewarded with a free ice cream for helping George lift his bike up the ramp at Kleinbaai,” another donor shared. Having helped set up a banking account for George, Michelle’s hope is that he will have an easier life, and have the means to fix his home and buy furniture.