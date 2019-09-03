The Malibu High pupils, from grades 10 to 12, had charged that they were told that their “outrageous hair needed to be kept in plaits or tied up”. Photo: African News Agency (ANA) Phill Magakoe African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The disciplinary hearing of nine Malibu High School pupils who protested against alleged discrimination over the way they wear their natural hair has been cancelled. Principal David Links said yesterday that the School Governing Body (SGB) withdrew the decision to have the hearings. He refused to elaborate on the reasons.

The pupils, from grades 10 to 12, had charged that they were told that their “outrageous hair needed to be kept in plaits or tied up”.

They were then given notices to appear before a hearing tomorrow, for allegedly disrespecting Links.

The EEF yesterday said a meeting was held on Sunday between parents, members of the Congress of South African Students and the South African Youth Council.

The EFF said voice recordings were played at the meeting, where staffers can be heard saying “afros are not allowed in this school”; “it’s just hair, why must you cry”; “only apes and bears are born with afros” ; “no that’s not your hair”; “you look outrageous”, “go fix your hair”.

“The collective also resolved that we will do everything possible to ensure the principal and all Malibu High School staff members who were implicated in the racial profiling and discrimination of learners are held accountable and the principal is fired,” the EFF said.

Education MEC Debbie Schäfer had on Friday requested an investigation into the alleged comments. Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the investigation was ongoing, and district officials were at the school yesterday to engage with the principal, staff and pupils.

“The WCED has approached all nine girls who were involved in the protest for a statement on the alleged comments made and details on what led to the protest.

“We have since learnt that the hair policy was relaxed for Grade 12s once they started their examinations. This led to other grades also demanding similar treatment,” Hammond said.

She added that the SGB was advised to review its policy on hair.

“The school is operating as per normal. We trust that the hair policy will be addressed separately with the SGB, which includes RCL representatives,” said Hammond.

Cape Times