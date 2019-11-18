Cape Town – Two suspects who allegedly hijacked a BMW in Philippi East were arrested after being wounded in a shootout in Gugulethu last night.
"Members of the Maitland Flying Squad pursued suspects inside a BMW that had been reported hijacked in Philippi East," said Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela.
"The suspects fired shots at the police and members retaliated. Two suspects were shot and transported to a nearby medical facility.
"Members recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol on the scene. Two suspects aged 23 and 33 years were arrested for attempted murder, possession of unlicensed fire arm and possession of hijacked vehicle.
"They are expected to appear in court soon on mentioned charges."