BMW hijacking suspects wounded in Gugulethu shootout









Flying Squad officers recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol on the scene of Sunday's shootout in Gugulethu. Picture: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – Two suspects who allegedly hijacked a BMW in Philippi East were arrested after being wounded in a shootout in Gugulethu last night. "Members of the Maitland Flying Squad pursued suspects inside a BMW that had been reported hijacked in Philippi East," said Western Cape police spokesperson Mihlali Majikela. "The suspects fired shots at the police and members retaliated. Two suspects were shot and transported to a nearby medical facility. "Members recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol on the scene. Two suspects aged 23 and 33 years were arrested for attempted murder, possession of unlicensed fire arm and possession of hijacked vehicle. "They are expected to appear in court soon on mentioned charges."

On Saturday, officers attached to the Lingelethu West SAPS were conducting crime-prevention operations at around 11.45pm on Saturday when they stopped a VW Golf 7 GTI.

"They searched the vehicle and during their search members found a total of 99 mandrax tablets, 843 grams of tik and another 1 136 grams of tik.

"In addition, an undisclosed amount of cash was retrieved. The driver was subsequently arrested and detained at Harare SAPS."

The 34-year-old suspect appeared at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court today on a charge of dealing in drugs.

On Friday, Lingelethu West SAPS officers were offloading prisoners at the Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court when they noticed a prisoner acting suspicious.

"The prisoner was searched and 55 mandrax tablets were found on him. The drugs were confiscated and handed in as evidence and a case of possession of mandrax has been opened for investigation," Majikela said.

The 34-year-old male suspect was due to appear in Khayelitsha Magistrate’s Court on an attempted murder charge and still has other cases pending against him. The suspect will be kept in custody.

Cape Times