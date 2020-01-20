“If we had garages it would make a big difference, but because the houses are under a heritage protection, we cannot change the houses to accommodate for a garage,” Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association chairperson, Osman Shaboodien said.
“Not all the cones are placed by residents, so it depends on where the cones are. However, in an instance where it may be a resident, it is because there are no garages in the Bo-Kaap.
"The Bo-Kaap is one of the oldest residential neighbourhoods there is and you’ll have spaces that were built for carts, not for modern cars,” said.
Shaboodien said the CBD was tightly controlled by hourly parking and this had increased demand for parking in areas like Bo-Kaap.