File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – While many motorists may be unhappy about orange cones that “reserve” parking spots in the Bo-Kaap, the civic association has defended them, saying residents don’t have garages and need the bays for their cars. “If we had garages it would make a big difference, but because the houses are under a heritage protection, we cannot change the houses to accommodate for a garage,” Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association chairperson, Osman Shaboodien said. “Not all the cones are placed by residents, so it depends on where the cones are. However, in an instance where it may be a resident, it is because there are no garages in the Bo-Kaap. "The Bo-Kaap is one of the oldest residential neighbourhoods there is and you’ll have spaces that were built for carts, not for modern cars,” said. Shaboodien said the CBD was tightly controlled by hourly parking and this had increased demand for parking in areas like Bo-Kaap.

“The City will argue that the pavement, roads and parking belong to them, but I beg to differ.

"In the Bo-Kaap, the pavement is sometimes a stoep. The residents are not doing it deliberately, they are doing it purely out of desperation.

"That’s why we call on the City to pass a by-law that would give residents the parking in front of their own houses,” Shaboodien said.

The phenomenon also takes place in popular Long Street at night.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said placing cones on municipal parking bays was illegal.

“We confiscate them whenever we see them because it is only permitted if we have an event and in that case those cones will be managed by traffic officials.

"It is unlawful to just plonk down orange cones and interfere with parking spaces. It is a by-law offence punishable by a fine.

"In the case of events, people apply for the use of a bay,” he said.

Smith said parking was a challenge with inner-city living, and there had been conversations around reserved bays for residents.

“We did an experiment during the 2010 World Cup with reserving bays for residents. However, this brought about an enforcement issue. For example, when people park illegally, residents demand the City tow vehicles away or fine offenders.

"The only way this enforcement could work is with very high tariffs because it has to cover the salary of a traffic warden.

"The enforcement has to be done without being tied to the tax of other ratepayers.”

He added that there were not enough bays to accommodate all residents.

