Blok Urban Developers, who were the owners of 40 Lion Street in the Bo-Kaap, had sold the property to Prime Point Properties. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town – The Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association claimed a mini victory in the Western Cape High Court yesterday after property developers conceded they didn't have the right to inherit an interdict barring residents from disrupting construction in the historic area. Blok Urban Developers, which had intended to build 56 residential units at 40 Lion Street, recently made an about-turn and sold the land to developer Prime Point Properties for more than R51million.

Before Blok had sold the land, it had obtained a court interdict barring residents from “unlawful conduct” at the developer’s construction site.

This came after residents had demonstrated against gentrification of the area.

Civic association secretary Jacky Poking said Blok had, at the start of Ramadaan, informed the association of its intention to transfer the interdict over to Prime Point Properties.

This was then challenged in court where Prime Point Properties conceded the interdict could not be transferred over to them.

Poking said Judge Patrick Gamble had postponed a cost hearing to June19, when the merits of the interdict would be decided on. “There were discussions between the legal representatives over the weekend, and the new owners conceded that you cannot substitute one person for another in terms of an interdict.

"We believe this is a good step and bodes well for our case on the interdict hearing, scheduled for June 19,” Poking said.

Bo-Kaap residents had previously submitted more than 500 objections to the City against developments.

Attempts to reach Prime Point Properties yesterday were unsuccessful.

Blok had not responded to requests for comment by deadline.

