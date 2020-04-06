Bo-Kaap resident who died from coronavirus a 'mother figure to all'

Cape Town – Tributes have poured in for 81-year-old Bo-Kaap resident, Kulsum “Motjie” Cassiem, who died at the weekend after reportedly suffering from Covid-19-related complications. Cassiem had a shop in the Bo-Kaap and always participated in ladies’ religious group activities. “She will be missed, we pray the Almighty grants her a high abode in paradise,” her family said. The Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team, established to protect residents from tourists visiting from high-risk countries when the virus first spiralled, said Cassiem was buried yesterday morning, as per Islamic rites. Team member Shafwaan Laubscher said Cassiem’s passing sent shockwaves through the community.

“Bo-Kaap is a tight-knit community, we feel for her family. The family members are all under self-quarantine since she tested positive.

"For them to have to bury their family member under these circumstances, we really sympathise with them.

“We, as a community, wish to convey our condolences and wish their mother, grandmother, a high abode in paradise,” said Laubscher.

Auwal Mosque Sheikh Ismail Londt said: “She was a mother figure to all. We mourn her and we are committed to doing our best to lessen the effects of Covid-19, by monitoring ourselves and by staying at home.

“Also, the elderly need to monitor themselves and observe any changes in their health that may be a cause for concern.

“They must notify their family members and the response team, so that the appropriate steps may be taken for them to be tested and seen to.”

Bo-Kaap banned tourists before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration.

Chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association Osman Shaboodien said the area was vulnerable, as it attracted many tourists.

“We, therefore, place the tourism industry and government on notice that the Bo-Kaap will be on lockdown and no tourists will be allowed into our area. This is for their health and the health of the Bo-Kaap community,” Shaboodien had said.

Cape Times