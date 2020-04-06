Bo-Kaap resident who died from coronavirus a 'mother figure to all'
Cassiem had a shop in the Bo-Kaap and always participated in ladies’ religious group activities.
“She will be missed, we pray the Almighty grants her a high abode in paradise,” her family said.
The Covid-19 Bo-Kaap Community Response Team, established to protect residents from tourists visiting from high-risk countries when the virus first spiralled, said Cassiem was buried yesterday morning, as per Islamic rites.
Team member Shafwaan Laubscher said Cassiem’s passing sent shockwaves through the community.
“Bo-Kaap is a tight-knit community, we feel for her family. The family members are all under self-quarantine since she tested positive.
"For them to have to bury their family member under these circumstances, we really sympathise with them.
“We, as a community, wish to convey our condolences and wish their mother, grandmother, a high abode in paradise,” said Laubscher.
Auwal Mosque Sheikh Ismail Londt said: “She was a mother figure to all. We mourn her and we are committed to doing our best to lessen the effects of Covid-19, by monitoring ourselves and by staying at home.
“Also, the elderly need to monitor themselves and observe any changes in their health that may be a cause for concern.
“They must notify their family members and the response team, so that the appropriate steps may be taken for them to be tested and seen to.”
Bo-Kaap banned tourists before President Cyril Ramaphosa’s declaration.
Chairperson of the Bo-Kaap Civic and Ratepayers Association Osman Shaboodien said the area was vulnerable, as it attracted many tourists.
“We, therefore, place the tourism industry and government on notice that the Bo-Kaap will be on lockdown and no tourists will be allowed into our area. This is for their health and the health of the Bo-Kaap community,” Shaboodien had said.
