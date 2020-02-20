“The Monster Building, as it is known to the people of the Bo-Kaap and to those who support the preservation of our precious built and cultural heritage, is a development proposal to build a 60m high mixed-use building.
“This proposal has been met with massive resistance from both the people of the Bo-Kaap as well as supporters from around Cape Town and the globe, with more than 1 200 individual objections being logged.
“We view this case as having a potential domino effect. If allowed to go ahead, it paves the way as a precedent for a wall of 60m high-income developments to be built along Buitengracht Street, effectively cutting off Bo-Kaap from the City, thus reinforcing the buffer zone mentality of apartheid spatial planning,” the association said yesterday.
They alleged that no public participation ever took place, and they only heard about the plan after it had been approved.