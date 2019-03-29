File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Bo-Kaap residents have claimed a mini victory after council approved its inclusion in a heritage protection overlay zone (HPOZ). The community warned the City not to use this as a political campaign ahead of elections, as this fight was initiated by residents and far from over.

Bo-Kaap has been the centre of attention following clashes between developers and residents last year.

This has turned into a protracted legal battle at the Western Cape High Court.

Residents from the historical area had also been fighting the city for heritage protection for nearly four years, they say.

Vice-chairperson of the Bo-Kaap civic and ratepayers association Fouzia Achmat said: “This is long overdue, we appreciate the fact that council is taking the right direction for our heritage.

"We know that’s connected to the DA’s campaign for the elections, because why did it take so long, why now?”

Achmat said they would not stop fighting to stop development.

“The city is not doing us a favour, this was our fight. They speak about public participation, but if the community tells you what we would like to have, they don’t listen. We want a moratorium on all developments, but they are still going on.”

The HPOZ for the Bo-Kaap extends to Table Mountain National Park and includes the northern green verges to the north-west of Strand Street, and Buitengracht between the intersections with Carisbrook and Strand streets.

The city said the HPOZ would not prevent new development, except for setting additional development rules over and above the provisions of the base zoning for land units in Bo-Kaap.

More than 600 privately owned properties in the area will be affected by the HPOZ. It will impact all new developments, restorations, and maintenance and alteration of properties.

“Council’s approval marks a pivotal moment for the Bo-Kaap,” said Mayor Dan Plato.

“Today, the city has officially committed to conserving the historical landscape and way of life in the Bo-Kaap by managing development in a sustainable and considered manner.

“Residents’ plight in getting the Bo-Kaap area included in an HPOZ has been ongoing for nearly four years.”

Spatial Planning and Environment mayoral committee member Marian Nieuwoudt said: “Now that the HPOZ has been approved, the community character of the Bo-Kaap must be protected.

“Going forward, property owners in Bo-Kaap are expected to conserve the area’s historical character by doing alterations in keeping with the character and style of the building by retaining as many of the original and heritage characteristics as possible; and by repurposing an old building, instead of demolishing the structure.”

