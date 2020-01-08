Zona Morton, spokesperson for Beitun Nur Crisis Committee, in a message circulated on social media, said the conditions were discovered about three weeks ago.
“We regret as members of the board that we in good faith allowed the Beitun Nur Home for Destitute Children between the ages of 4 and 17 to deteriorate like this.
"We were caught up in our own disputes and did not act seriously and effectively first and foremost in the best interests of the children due to us not having access to Beitun Nur,” said Morton.
Morton said they had leant themselves to the South African Human Rights Commission and the Department of Social Development (DSD) “for external assistance”.