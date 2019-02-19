Gregory Paulse Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – One of two men accused of killing a nurse in his Blackheath home was a boarder in his house. This was confirmed by Gregory Paulse’s brother, Ricardo Paulse, 44, after the two men made a brief appearance in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Monday.

“Randall was his boarder,” Ricardo told the Daily Voice.

Gregory, 55, was found by a neighbour lying in a pool of blood in his bedroom on 6 February.

He had apparently been entertaining people in the lounge, and cops followed a trail of his blood from there, down the passage and into his bedroom.

His boarder, Randall Abrahams, and friend, Steven Solomons, both 27, were arrested.

About 100 supporters - wearing T-shirts with Gregory’s face on it and waving posters demanding ‘Justice for Greg’ and ‘No Bail’ - were in the courtroom.

State prosecutor Nathan Adriaanse asked for a postponement saying that the investigation was still incomplete.

Results on forensic evidence from the crime scene, the post-mortem findings, cellphone records and video footage from hotels were still outstanding.

“Most of the witness statements have been obtained and we are requesting a lengthy postponement for the investigation to be completed and for the appearance of the accused to be done in AVR (Audio Visual Remand),” he said.

Magistrate Rudolph postponed the matter to 29 May. The accused will remain at Pollsmoor.

Outside court Ricardo said his brother was buried on Saturday.

“My brother loved and lived to help others. The violent way in which he was taken from us is not a reflection of the life he lived. I want justice for my brother.”

