Bodies of man and woman with gunshot wounds found on Strandfontein beach

Cape Town - Police are investigating the discovery of the bodies of a man and a woman found bound and dumped on Strandfontein beach on Saturday morning. Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said the motive for the murders was unknown.

“Mitchells Plain police attended a crime scene early on Saturday. On arrival at the scene near Mnandi Beach at around 7.15am, they found the bodies of a male and female lying in the sand, covered under white sheets. “Both victims sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. “The unknown suspect/s who fled the scene is yet to be arrested. Mitchells Plain police are investigating two counts of murder,” said Swartbooi.

Strandfontein community activist Elton-Enrique Jansen said more police visibility is needed in the area to prevent ongoing crime. “The community is shocked by this incident and it is something that we are not used to.

“Whoever did this had intentions of doing it because the people were found tied. It is unfortunate that this happened and people go to the beach at any time but some are there for no good reason in the middle of the night. “The beach needs tight security that will be available twenty-four seven, especially after this. The government needs to take a closer look at beach safety especially at night,” Jansen said, adding that bodies being dumped on beaches was a growing trend. Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stop at 086 0010 111 or SMS Crime Line at 32211. Cape Times