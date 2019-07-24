Image: Facebook / Pink Ladies

Cape Town – While a Port Elizabeth family continues the search for missing 8-year-old Recolin Witbooi, the bodies of autistic brothers Sisa and Takatsho Mangola, aged 15 and 9, who disappeared while playing outside their Nyanga, Cape Town, home, have been found. The two boys, who couldn’t speak, were last seen on July 9 by their mother, who was cleaning their house when they went to play.

When she checked on them for a second time, they had disappeared.

Pink Ladies director Dessie Rechner said the brothers were killed after they were struck by a car while crossing the highway.

On July 3, 11-year-old Someleze Nkente of Langa, who was mentally challenged and had only been in the Western Cape a few months, was found dead by relatives after he had allegedly been killed in a hit-and-run accident on the N2.

Someleze was last seen playing with other children near his home.

In Montagu in the Boland, missing 9-year-old Sandy-Ann Scheepers who was last seen on Friday afternoon, was found safe last night.

She went missing from Bo-Dorp at about 2pm, while playing outside.

Police spokesperson George Mjiwu said Sandy-Ann’s stepfather was the last person to see her.

“The missing child has been found unharmed, and she was reunited with her family,” Mjiwu said.

Yesterday marked 17 days since the disappearance of Witbooi, who was last seen playing with friends in Uranus Street in Helenvale, Port Elizabeth.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the investigation into his disappearance was ongoing.

“He is still missing and we are still looking for him,” Naidu said.

Recolin was last seen at 1.30pm on July 6. Naidu said he was wearing a black hoodie-top, black tracksuit pants, and a pair of white Nike takkies.

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Marlon Daniels has offered a R5 000 reward to anyone with information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information on the missing children can call Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111.

Cape Times