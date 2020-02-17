Body of alleged wig thief found three months after 'kidnapping'









Lonwabo Ngqokolayi Picture: Facebook Cape Town – The decomposed body of a suspected wig snatcher has been found - three months after his family reported him missing. Lonwabo Ngqokolayi’s family is now seeking justice. The 27-year-old, from Zone 14 in Langa, disappeared in November. A friend last saw him being shoved into the boot of a vehicle by armed men after allegedly stealing a wig. A family friend, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said threats were made on Ngqokolayi’s life before he was allegedly abducted. According to her, his body was discovered on January 28 after someone told the family that a decomposed body was found near the Huguenot Tunnel.

His family's elders went to identify the body.

“Things have been really difficult for his mother and siblings. We never anticipated months would go by without knowing his whereabouts.

"We all desperately needed closure. Although his mother prepared herself for any news, it is sad that he died over something as small as a wig,” she said.

“The family was told the body was at a mortuary near Paarl. They were informed it had been discovered between Stellenbosch and Paarl. He had been beaten and was shot dead,” she said.

Several attempts to obtain police comment were unsuccessful yesterday.

On the day Ngqokolayi disappeared two women had allegedly arrived at his mother's house to report that he had robbed one of them of a wig.

A man had allegedly threatened the mother and left a message for her son that if he didn't return the wig, there would be trouble. He denied the accusations.

While Ngqokolayi was standing outside his wendy house with a friend, four men, one of them apparently known to residents, allegedly dragged Ngqokolayi to a nearby vehicle, shoved him into the boot and sped off.

Ngqokolayi’s friend managed to escape and told his family what had happened.

A passer-by allegedly witnessed the incident but was afraid to intervene as the men were armed.

Cape Times