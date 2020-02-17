Lonwabo Ngqokolayi’s family is now seeking justice.
The 27-year-old, from Zone 14 in Langa, disappeared in November. A friend last saw him being shoved into the boot of a vehicle by armed men after allegedly stealing a wig.
A family friend, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said threats were made on Ngqokolayi’s life before he was allegedly abducted.
According to her, his body was discovered on January 28 after someone told the family that a decomposed body was found near the Huguenot Tunnel.