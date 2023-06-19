Body of drowning victim recovered in Steenberg

Cape Town - Reagan Fredericks drowned in the Keyser River in Steenberg after he and a friend jumped into the water body to escape a mob accusing them of stealing from a small business. His body was found on Sunday night following days of searching and diving units being deployed to the scene.

On Sunday, a diving unit from SAPS scoured the vlei area in search of Fredericks. Sea rescue organisation NSRI said they were placed on alert, and together with Kirstenhof Police and Police divers, assisted by Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services, CoCT Law Enforcement, local community and neighbourhood watch groups, conducted extensive search efforts. The NSRI mobilised NSRI Strandfontein to assist with rescue craft to search parts of Zandvlei leading towards the Zandvlei estuary mouth, Muizenberg. @ladytee999 Reagan Fredericks 🙏😩 ♬ original sound - - TINA ❤️

Police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi said on Monday: “Reports suggested that two unknown males were accused by members of the public that they stole items at a nearby business premises in Steenberg on June 14 June. The community members chased the duo, and in the heat of the moment, the two suspects jumped into a nearby river near to the corners of Military and Flora Road. One of the suspects managed to get across the river while the second suspect swam under the bridge, and once on the other side, he went down into the water and didn’t resurface again. “The local police members searched the river banks and walked along the side of the river. The assistance of the SAPS Provincial Diving unit was requested to conduct a search in the river with no success. Steenberg police registered a missing person report for further investigation, and the search continued, including the assistance of the local community members. “We can confirm that the body of a 30-year-old man was recovered on Sunday evening (June 18) with the assistance of the community members who supported the rescue operation,” said Swartbooi.