Cape Town – The body of the fourth teenager who drowned at Three Anchor Bay at the weekend has been retrieved.
A group of teenagers had gone for a swim at Rocklands beach on Sunday when some of them ran into trouble in a rip current.
A 15-year-old who attempted to save his friends – aged 15, 16, and 18 – got into difficulty himself and was declared dead after extensive CPR attempts. His body was discovered by surfers.
NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon said: "On Wednesday morning, a police diving unit recovered the body of an 18-year-old male at Rocklands beach.
"Police have opened an inquest docket. Family members have had an opportunity to pay their respects. .