Body of Kruger National Park field ranger discovered

ENVIRONMENT Forestry and Fisheries Minister, Barbara Creecy appealed to anyone with information on the death of a field ranger at the Kruger National Park to contact police. Creecy on Saturday expressed her condolences to the family of field ranger Checkers Mashego following the discovery of a body at Kruger Park on Wednesday. Human remains believed to be those of Mashego were discovered along with a number of personal items by a search party in the Stolsnek area of the Park late on December 17, 2020, exactly a month after his disappearance. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to Ranger Mashego’s family and wish them strength at this very difficult time. They are being supported by SANParks officials.The Kruger National Park will continue to support the police in the investigation to determine what led to the death of an experienced ranger,” said Creecy.

Mashego, a ranger with 10 years’ experience, went missing during a routine patrol along the Ntsikazi River in the Stolsnek section in the south of the Kruger National Park on November 17.

The area has been cordoned off and Saps forensic experts, and members of the SANParks environmental crime investigative unit are on the scene. The human remains will be sent for DNA analysis to confirm the identity.

Mashego’s family have been informed about the discovery and SANParks is providing support to the family where possible.

Anyone with information regarding the case can call the Saps all hours’ hotline at 0860 10111 or the SANParks emergency numbers: 013 735 0197/ 076 801 9679