Body of missing Ceres pastor found in bush in Worcester

Cape Town - Police are investigating a case of murder and theft of a motor vehicle after the body of a 59-year-old man was found in the bush in Worcester on Saturday. The man left his home on Friday evening and never returned, according to police.

He was found with multiple injuries to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The 59-year-old has been identified as Herman Nieuwoudt. Nieuwoudt was known as a pastor in Ceres.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said two suspects have since been arrested. “Worcester police are investigating a murder and a theft of motor vehicle case after the body of a 59-year-old man was found in the bushes on Saturday morning. "According to reports, the victim left his home on Friday evening but never returned.

“The victim sustained multiple injuries to his body and was declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The victim’s vehicle was recovered on a farm in Worcester. “We can confirm that two suspects, aged 19-years-old, were arrested and will appear in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court once they have been charged,” he said. Wilma Groenewald, Nieuwoudt's sister, on social media said: “My dear little brother, you were taken away from us in a cruel way. Yet you leave us with priceless memories. You gave your all to people. Literally and figuratively.