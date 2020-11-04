Body of missing Wolseley mom, 25, found in shallow grave

Cape Town – The last time Wolseley mother Francis Pienaar communicated with her daughter Mishay was in September, when the 25-year-old had promised to come back home. Pieneer’s worst nightmare came true on Monday after detectives gave her the results confirming that one of two bodies recently dug up in shallow graves in Pine Valley informal settlement, was Mishay. Pienaar said she had opened a case with the police, after her daughter did not come home, despite promising that she would return. Siyamnkela Sobambela has since been charged with three murders. He was arrested for the killing of 21-yearold Bernadine Frans. Mishay’s body and another were discovered after police were alerted to shallow graves following the discovery of Frans’s body.

Speaking to the Cape Times yesterday, Pienaar said: “I last saw her (Mishay) on September 3. Her boyfriend is staying in Pine Valley side and sometimes she will come and stay at home for a few days. I received a call from her during September and she told me she will come home and she will bring her clothes. She even sent an SMS, but she didn’t come.

I waited and then I went to the police because I was very worried.

“I feel sad for the way they found the body, and the way she was murdered and buried. Now I am relieved because the detectives gave me the results.

“It is her. I was in forensics in Ceres and they asked if I wanted to see the body and I said no, because the body is damaged and I don’t want to see her like this,” she said.

She said Mishay would be buried on Saturday and was leaving behind her 4-year-old son, Vynand.

Pienaar’s cousin Hufery Pedro said: “She was a lovely person, not harmful to anyone. Everybody knows her because of her mother, and she was in the brigade for the church,” she said.

Community leader Jacob Zalie said the community was still appalled by the incident.

“I don’t think we will get back to normal any time soon. You can see how the children and the community react. Gone are the days of the children playing on the streets. We can say thanks to the police. At least something is happening, one of the bodies has been identified,” Zalie said.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said last week more charges were likely to be added as the investigation continued.

Sobambela remains in custody and is expected in court on December 9.

Cape Times