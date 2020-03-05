Body of newborn boy found at Muizenberg landfill site

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Cape Town - A body of a newborn boy was found by Law Enforcement officers on duty at the Coastal Park landfill site in Muizenberg at about 7.30am yesterday. Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dayson said officers on duty had observed what looked like a doll’s legs protruding from a plastic bucket between general waste in the landfill site. “Upon further investigation, they discovered it was the body of a newly born baby. An ambulance was called and a paramedic declared the infant to be deceased. SAPS was informed and they will investigate further,” he said. Police said they were investigating a case of concealment of birth and the circumstances of death. "Muizenberg SAPS is investigating a case of concealment of birth and an inquest into the circumstances of the death of an infant appeared to be a newborn baby whose body was found today at about 7.30am," said police spokesperson FC Van Wyk.

"Police detectives are following up on all possible leads in an effort to solve this case. We appeal to anyone with information that can assist with the investigation.”

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said this was a sad state of affairs.

“Because far too often unwanted babies are dumped, instead of being given to places of care. Children do not choose to be born into this world.

"We certainly hope that adults make better decisions to put the interests and well-being of a child first and give them to places where they can receive the love and attention they require,” he said.

The SAPS has appealed to anyone with information to kindly contact the Muizenberg police or alternatively Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Cape Times