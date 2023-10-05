Body of Oudtshoorn woman found in Olifants River after ‘falling in water’ going home

Police have opened an inquest into the death of Leah Pockpas whose body was retrieved from the Olifants River in Oudtshoorn on Monday. It is believed the 42-year-old from Welbedacht fell into the water while walking home after visiting friends on Saturday evening.

She was reported missing to police on Sunday. Community activist, Leon Campher, said they were saddened by another loss to the community, “A rescue team went to the area on Sunday but they couldn’t find her. They continued on Monday and they found her. We are saddened by yet another loss in our community. We are asking for prayers for the family as they plan to lay Leah to rest next weekend,” he said.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said an autopsy to determine the cause of death would be conducted. “Calitzdorp police opened an inquest docket after the body of the woman, Leah Pockpas, was retrieved from the water just after 1pm on Monday, 2 October 2023, at Nooitgedacht, Langverwacht, Calitzdorp. “It is alleged that she was walking with three persons on Saturday, 30 September 2023 when she disappeared in the area.

“She was reported missing the following morning. “A search party was established and police divers were also dispatched to the area. “The police divers resumed with a search for the woman this morning, which led to the recovery of the body. An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted later this week. Investigation continues,” he said.