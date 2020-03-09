Body of seventh Khayelitsha shooting victim found

Cape Town – A body of a seventh victim has been found after a shooting incident in Khayelitsha early on Sunday. Police were called to a scene where the body was discovered outside a shack in an informal settlement not far from the crime scene. The body is believed to be that of the 34-year-old owner of the house where the shooting incident occurred and was thought to have fled during the attack, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Monday. Five people died on the scene and another person on arrival in hospital. Seven other people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital. A six-year-old girl is among those injured. "Provincial detectives are working around the clock in pursuit of the perpetrators of the heinous act. Several individuals have been questioned and the investigators are currently following specific lead," Potelwa said.

Odwa Mkentane reported that Site B residents are living in fear after yet another shooting at a house used as a braai venue in Sihawu Crescent.

A resident who heard the shooting said one of the assailants shouted “senza’ udoor to door operation” (we are doing door-to-door) while speeding off in their getaway vehicle. The term door-to-door is believed by some to mean that “more attacks are coming”.

“I don’t think the shootings will ever end in Khayelitsha. I heard the gunshots, I could feel my body becoming cold,” said the resident, who requested that his name be withheld as he feared for his life.

Detectives have launched a manhunt for the gunmen who stormed the house, used as a braai venue in Sihawu Crescent.

When the Cape Times visited the area, blood was still all over the scene, covering everything from the curtains to the verandah roof.

Unathi Mkhwambi’s 21-year-old brother Lisa was among those killed in the shooting. He said he was still in disbelief.

“I feel like part of me is gone. I am not myself at all. I was supposed to meet him here, but I got caught up in something else. My brother does not like noisy and overcrowded places. He prefers a chilled and relaxed environment,” said Unathi.

