Cape Town – A rescue attempt had to be launched at Voëlklip beach, near Herolds Bay, after a red Chevrolet Spark plunged into the sea on Tuesday night.
Police have opened an inquest after the body of a 52-year-old woman was recovered around 7am yesterday.
Netwerk24 reported that the woman was Zonita Basson, a realtor from George known for her big heart, who assisted the elderly and cancer victims, and had five dogs from the SPCA.
Someone who saw Basson on Monday said she had been full of jokes and was looking forward to a visit from her fiancé, though other sources claimed she had money and relationship problems.
Southern Cape police spokesperson Chris Spies said a member of the public informed police of the incident.