Cape Town – The body of a woman was discovered after the City's Fire and Rescue Service had extinguished a blaze at the Kanana informal settlement in NY11 in Gugulethu on Monday morning. "Just before 07:00 this morning, the City's Fire & Rescue Service responded to informal structures alight in NY11, Kanana informal settlement, Gugulethu," the City said.

"A total of six firefighting appliances, a rescue vehicle and 23 staff were on the scene.

"The officer of the first arriving appliance from Gugulethu fire station reported numerous structures alight and one person unaccounted for.

"Firefighting and search operations commenced immediately. The fire was extinguished at 08:30 and the body of an adult female was discovered."

Meanwhile, mopping-up operations at Mitchells Plain Day Hospital continued yesterday after a fire gutted the theatre section on Friday.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson Monique Johnstone said the department was awaiting approval from the City’s fire chief to reopen the facility.

“The fire was contained in the theatre section, but the fire and rescue services are still at the scene conducting mopping-op operations.

“The fire chief will give us the go-ahead to open the day hospital, once he has assessed that there is no danger to patients.

“In the interim, all maternity and emergency cases are being diverted to the Mitchells Plain district hospital,” said Johnstone.

She said officials from the Department of Transport and Public Works would visit the hospital to do an assessment of the extent of the damage and provide the department with a costing for the repairs.

The Mitchells Plain day hospital services the Philippi, Samora Machel, Mandalay and Marikana communities.

The hospital has a 24-hour trauma unit for emergencies and a maternity and obstetric unit.

It offers mental health services, specialised paediatric services, an outpatients section, pharmacy and dispensary, and a chronic lifestyle-diseases clinic.

Fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said firefighters managed to contain the blaze just before 2pm on Friday.

Carelse said the quick reaction time of the fire crews resulted in the fire being contained in the theatre section of the hospital.

All patients and staff were evacuated safely from the premises, Carelse said.

