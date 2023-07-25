Body retrieved from Bongolethu canal in Oudtshoorn

Police are probing the discovery of an unidentified man’s body in a canal in Bongolethu, Oudtshoorn on Sunday. It is alleged that a passer-by spotted the body in shallow water and alerted authorities.

Police said the investigation was continuing and an autopsy to determine the cause of death would be conducted during the week. Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said emergency personnel were sent to the scene and the body was later retrieved. “An inquest docket was opened after the body of a man was retrieved from a canal at Canal Road, Bongolethu on Sunday at about 9am.

“Information available suggests that the body of the man was found in the canal by a passer-by who alerted authorities. “The man was declared dead by medical personnel on the scene. An autopsy to determine the cause of death will be conducted during the week. The body of the deceased is yet to be formally identified by the next of kin,” he said. Ward 8 councillor Zoe Tyatya said the community was saddened about yet another death.

“It is a sad moment in our community that this body was found, especially that not too long ago, another young man was stabbed to death. It’s sad that such incidents are becoming a norm and that our community has to go through such a traumatic situation. We are praying for the family and the loved ones of the deceased,“ he said. Tyatya also said a four-year-old had drowned in the canal in an unrelated incident. “There are people staying not too far from the canal and the canal is not fenced, this is a danger for the community,” he said.