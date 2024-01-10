Bogus City electricians steal from Kenilworth home

The City of Cape Town has once again warned residents to be cautious of scammers after people under the disguise of electricity officials gained access to a home and stole personal items. According to Mayco member for energy, Beverley van Reenen, they were aware of a theft incident at a household in the Southern Suburbs.

“This week, we were alerted to an incident in Kenilworth where scammers convinced a resident that they needed to check plugs, lights and the electricity meter as part of a city rates rebate application. Once the scammer gained access to the resident’s home, they stole personal items. The city will provide assistance to the police investigation,” said Van Reenen. This trick has been noticed since 2020. In some cases the criminals are dressed in municipal clothing, visit residents at their homes and insist they open their gates or front doors, so that electricity infrastructure can be checked. When given access to the property, the scammers steal personal items. In most cases, they target the elderly.