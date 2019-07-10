Former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha says James Small will always be remembered as "one of the best". Photo: Twitter / Bakkies Botha



Cape Town – Legendary Springbok rugby player James Small has died of a suspected heart attack.

His mother, Vaughn Small, confirmed to Netwerk24 that one of the heroes of the 1995 Rugby World Cup victory died on Wednesday around noon.





"We suspect it was a heart attack but it hasn't been confirmed yet," his mother said.





The 50-year-old Small, who died in his Cape Town home, lived with his daughter Ruby in Johannesburg and was about to return to Gauteng. The 14-year-old Ruby's mother and Small's former wife is the well-known actress and model Christina Storm.





Small, the so-called bad boy of rugby, made his Test debut for the Springboks in 1992 against New Zealand. The former Stormers, Sharks and Lions wing represented his country in 47 Tests and played his last international in 1997.





He is the third member of the 1995 Rugby World Cup team to have died – loose forward Ruben Kruger died from brain cancer in 2010 and scrumhalf Joost van der Westhuizen from motor neurone disease in 2017.

A no-nonsense player on the field, Small, who in contrast was a deep-thinking individual off the field, scored 20 tries for the Boks and made history on three occasions – playing in the first Test after readmission (24-27 defeat to New Zealand at Ellis Park in 1992); winning the Rugby World Cup in 1995 (15-12 victory over New Zealand at Ellis Park); and being the first Bok to be sent off in a Test match (20-28 defeat to Australia in Brisbane in 1993). Well-known radio and TV journalist David O'Sullivan touchingly wrote on BizNews: "I knew James well enough to enjoy a few beers in his company. "The last time I saw him was last Thursday when we met up at the Southern Sun Hyde Park and made tentative arrangements to hook up in Yokohama for the Springboks’ opening game of the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand. "He was going to Japan with several teammates from the 1995 World Cup-winning squad. He told me they were all furious with Faf du Plessis for saying that not winning the Cricket World Cup wasn’t the end of the world… "When asked if winning the World Cup was the greatest elation he’d ever felt, he gave an emphatic reply. 'No! The birth of my children…!' And then the tears welled up again."

R.I.P LEGEND.WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU AS ONE OF THE BEST. pic.twitter.com/9zjuvzVK3i — Bakkies Botha (@BakkiesBotha4) July 10, 2019 I'm shocked and v saddened to hear about James Small. Not the easiest oke to ref on the field but one of the kindest off it. Amazing self belief and always keen to challenge, its probably what made him special. A hero, a great Bok, a friend.. RIP Bro. You made the most of life! — Jonathan Kaplan (@RefJK) July 10, 2019





